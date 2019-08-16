MDC CONDEMNS POLICE BRUTALITY

Heavily armed police have fired teargas in an attempt to disperse a large group that had already gathered to march peacefully at Africa Unity Square.







The whole area around Africa Unity Square, including the Parliament building has been affected by the heavy dose of teargas.





This is yet another example that the regime has totally panicked and is now determined to stop the people's march at all costs





The high- handed response by the regime has been roundly condemned by all progressive forces of freedom and democracy in Zimbabwe





The people of Zimbabwe must not be intimidated by the regime and must remain resolute in their march for a new Free Zimbabwe





Daniel Molokele



