MDC CONDEMNS POLICE BRUTALITY

Heavily armed police have fired teargas in an attempt to
disperse a large group that had already gathered to march peacefully at Africa
Unity Square.
The whole area around Africa Unity Square, including the Parliament building has been affected by the heavy dose of teargas.
This is yet another example that the regime has totally panicked and is now determined to stop the people's march at all costs
The high- handed response by the regime has been roundly condemned by all progressive forces of freedom and democracy in Zimbabwe
The people of Zimbabwe must not be intimidated by the regime and must remain resolute in their march for a new Free Zimbabwe
Daniel Molokele
MDC Spokesperson
