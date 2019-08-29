MDC CANCELS DEMOS





MDC Alliance has given up on its demonstrations that had been set for yesterday and today in some parts of the country.





The Government had already called on citizens to shun the retrogressive protests, which observers had predicted would not solve the country’s prevailing economic challenges.





In a statement, MDC Alliance national spokesperson Mr Daniel Molokele said the opposition party was looking at other avenues as its planned protests had failed.





Over the past two weeks the MDC Alliance has been trying unsuccessfully to incite the public into demonstrating against the Government, but authorities prohibited their demos while citizens maintained their calm.





“To this end, the people’s party has decided to take a step back this week and call for progress review consultation meetings with the intention of boosting the already existing efforts under the Free Zimbabwe Campaign,” said Mr Molokele.





He said MDC Alliance’s national executive council (NEC) would meet to discuss the party’s next course of action which would be communicated to its grassroots.





“The NEC meeting will then be followed by further consultations with local party leaders and members especially at a district level with the ultimate aim of boosting and renewing the already existing momentum that the Free Zimbabwe Campaign has clearly gained during the last two weeks,” he said.





Earlier this week, police turned down the MDC Alliance Bulawayo province’s intentions to hold demonstrations after the party failed to comply with the Public Order and Security Act (POSA) in its application.





MDC Alliance recently revealed that its demonstrations have nothing to do with solving economic problems but are aimed at pushing the Zanu-PF Government to sit at the negotiation table with them.





However, the ruling party has urged MDC Alliance to join other progressive parties under the Political Actors’ Dialogue (POLAD), a platform for political parties that participated in last year’s elections to provide solutions to the country’s challenges.





Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cde Cain Mathema said the MDC Alliance demonstrations are meant to put a dent on President Mnangagwa’s re-engagement drive.



