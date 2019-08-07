MAN STEALS IN SHIRI'S NAME





A Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of fraudulently acquiring gold and cash at a Mazowe mine using Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement, Retired Chief Air Marshal Perrance Shiri Perrance Shiri’s name.





Tendai Daka (31) appeared before Bindura Magistrate, Tinashe Ndokera facing charges of fraud, extortion and impersonation.





The state’s case is that on several occasions in July this year, Daka approached Elliot 30 Mine in Mazowe claiming that he had been sent by the Minister Shiri to collect money and gold ore.





At one point, Daka, who pretended to be Minister Shiri’s son, allegedly demanded $2000 and unquantified gold ore which is yet to be recovered.



