MAN SHOT DEAD BY COPS





A CHIREDZI man was shot and later died after attempting to disarm a police officer who was arresting armed robbery suspects on Wednesday afternoon.





The deceased was allegedly leading a mob that threatened to attack police officers, demanding that they release two of their friends who had been arrested in connection with a case where a businessperson was robbed of $6 000.





National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident yesterday.

“I can confirm that we are dealing with a case where a man died after attempting to disarm a police officer during arrests in a case of armed robbery.





As police we condemn unruly behaviour by members of the public who are in the habit of disarming police officers and stopping them from their constitutional mandate as in the case of the 7th of August when police picked two suspects taking them to a station for questioning in relation to an armed robbery case where a business person was robbed of $6 000 in Chiredzi,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.





He said the two suspects that had been arrested, Obert Madenhe and Rophias Matsaure whose addresses and ages are yet to be verified, are in custody and assisting police with investigations.





Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said police could not immediately release the name of the deceased as his next of kin were yet to be advised of the death.





He described the development as unfortunate.





“This is a very unfortunate incident. However, we condemn all acts that put the lives of police officers on duty in danger. We urge members of the public to cooperate with police. While police officers were carrying out their duties, they were approached by a mob which demanded that the two men who had been arrested be freed.





One member of the mob grabbed a pistol from a police officer and they started fighting over it and during the scuffle it discharged, injuring him. He died on admission at Masvingo Provincial Hospital,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.





He urged members of the public to follow proper channels of communication if they wished to lay any complaints on the conduct of police officers.





Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said members of the public must not interfere with police officers when they are carrying out their duties.



