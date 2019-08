MAMONYA MENACE AT LIVE SHOWS

SECURITY at a live concert is one area in showbiz that often times gets overlooked and always comes in as an extra, yet it plays a very critical part in event planning and execution in the industry as a whole.

The eyes of every organiser, artiste, host or promoter are usually fixed on the numbers and what happens on stage, but the entire business falls apart if the entry points are porous, corrupt and poorly administered.

In the corridors of showbiz there have always been whispers as people skirt around the issue, but what happened at the Madirirano event at Takashinga Cricket

Grounds in Highfield, Harare on Saturday night amplified the conversation and challenged the industry to act.

Madirirano concert is the brainchild of Simbarashe Malvern Chakare, popularly known as Bodyslam, one of the local leading music promoters who got inspired by a

sharing culture by women from his neighbourhood of Highfield who take turns to buy each other groceries and other wares.

The brilliant concept saw him and his team setting up a very ambitious, but soon to be very successful and one of the most sought-after event in the country

that always attracts a huge attendance and a top notch line-up of artistes.

While the event has outgrown the Takashinga Cricket Grounds, posing a strain on crowd control and security management, the organising team on Saturday was very

alert to the growing demands and beefed up security.

Sadly, the security personnel known as “Mamonya” got compromised, leading to the promoter opening the gates for people to enter freely, prejudicing the event

of thousands of dollars in investment and potential revenue.

The next morning, we woke up to a social media Facebook message from a disturbed Bodyslam signalling that as a result of the fiasco, there could be no more

“This is our last Madirirano show. We are stopping, the main reason being the venue can’t contain the numbers and traffic; it’s now too small. Security wise we

can’t hold the pressure, we are vulnerable,” he said.

“This was the best event in the making, but the security bouncers ruined it. No one to protect the industry, I give up. We invested big money and I am hurt and saddened, so we retire. We also blame the fans who come to the event with the mind-set to rob the promoter by promoting bouncers who rip us off. Thank you all

for the love and support. No more Madirirano!”

The message sent the entire arts industry into alarm and panic. It was a wake-up call that opened a Pandora’s box on shenanigans made by security personnel

Is this truly the end of Madirirano? How many other great events and projects went under due to the same reasons?

Some promoters have vanished off the radar and never got a chance to speak out, some fell at a time when there was no social media and their stories remain

For the benefit of those not in the know and possibly have participated in the robbery unknowingly, public events such as arts concerts and festivals are

required by law to get police clearance and enlist the services of security details to ensure safety, order and security for the venue, artistes, patrons and property.

In the past, most promoters would hire the police to provide security and this comes at a fee depending on the number of officers, dogs or any other

requirements. Slowly some promoters started opting for private security companies and bouncers to secure their events and help with the ticketing process.

Sadly, some of the hired private security details have seen this as an opportunity to milk the promoter or the artiste. They develop well-thought schemes to

resell tickets, admit people who pay them less than the advertised fee, manipulate the security and at times go home with much more than the promoter.

The bouncers often work in syndicates with a group of con artists who collaborate in the sale of fake tickets, resell or illicit admission fees.

At a recent album launch in the capital, it was alleged that bouncers would make it difficult for even patrons with tickets to enter the venue, a situation

that gave room for thieves to rob patrons.

Well, a look back into 2009 reminds many showbiz followers of the biggest show to be ever staged in Zimbabwe in the new millennium. This was the Akon and Sean

Paul concert that was held on September 4 at the giant National Sports Stadium courtesy of the late Prince Tendai Mupfurutsa.

Sadly, the highly ambitious project later allegedly claimed the life of the artiste-cum-promoter. The highly subscribed event left him counting huge losses

following a security breach at the venue.