LUPANE VICTORY SHAMES DETRACTORS, SAYS OBERT MPOFU





ZANU-PF romped to victory in the Lupane East and two wards in Bubi and Nkayi districts in Saturday’s by-elections in what the party said is an affirmation of President Mnangagwa’s astute leadership.





The party yesterday said the victory in the three Matabeleland North by elections dispels false claims by some Western powers last week that Zimbabweans were living in a worse situation under President Mnangagwa compared to former president Robert Mugabe.





The Zanu-PF candidate in Lupane East, Cde Mbongeni Dube, prevailed over eight other candidates, garnering 6 369 votes while the MDC-Alliance candidate, Mr Dalumuzi Khumalo, polled 4 505 votes.





The rest of the results were as follows: Mr Nelson Mkandla (National Action Party) 51 votes, Gezekile Mkhwebu (Zapu) 52 votes, Given Ncube (MDC-T) 363 votes, Morgen Ndlovu (Labour Economists and African Democrats Party) 18 votes, Ms Alice Sibanda (National Constitutional Assembly) 27 votes, Njabulo Sibanda (National Patriotic Front) 39 votes and Mr Andrew Tshaba (Mthwakazi Republic Party) 81 votes.





Spoiled or rejected votes were 155. The ruling party also retained Ward 22 in Bubi with Cde Thandekile Dube beating other contenders while Cde Qhubani Nyoni romped to victory in Ward 23, Nkayi District.





Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said the party’s victory shamed the country’s detractors.





“The results dispel all beliefs and perceptions that are being floated around the globe and within the country that the people of Zimbabwe are in a worse situation than they were before,” said Dr Mpofu.





Instead, he said, what Zimbabweans were experiencing were birth pangs of a prosperous country as President Mnangagwa’s administration implements new policies and ideas meant to turn around the economy.





“We have been saying that whatever is happening, there is no Government in this world which can come up with policies which are meant to demoralise the people, so everything that Government is doing is meant to better the people’s lives,” he said.





Dr Mpofu said while turning around the country’s fortunes was never going to be an overnight thing, the Government was implementing policies to reverse the damage the country suffered over the years under the old dispensation.





“The people are very clear on what they want, they are very clear on the policies of the party, policies decided by the ruling party at their congresses and conferences, so we are going to continue winning these elections whenever there is a by-election. The MDC should know that they won’t win anything,” said Dr Mpofu.





“The people are giving the Government a chance to deliver on its promises, which is what has happened. MDC was there in its full force headed by their leader but people said they cannot be associated with a party which has no clear policies hence they stuck to the ruling party which is commendable and we are really excited about it.”





Dr Mpofu said the elections also served to prove the falsehood of MDC -Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa’s claims that he won the 2018 elections.





“The victory by Zanu-PF in the local government and parliamentary by-elections is a clear indication to Chamisa, who has been lying to the world that he won the elections. These by-elections show what people think about him. In Lupane you can imagine the number of (MDC-Alliance) top leadership that was here and led by him, but the people have said no, we don’t want you and this rhetoric that he won is founded on no grounds at all. It is just wishful thinking, which is not realistic,” he said.





Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the party was emboldened by the victory.





“The sweeping trend which continues to be registered by the party in all previous elections does not only testify to the confidence which the electorate has in Zanu-PF policies and programmes, but it also loudly speaks to the existing umbilical bond between the party and the general masses of Zimbabwe which is rooted to the days of the liberation struggle,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.





“Clearly, the revolutionary train is well oiled and is on the unstoppable trajectory towards delivery of the people’s wishes and aspirations as espoused in the 2018 winning people’s election manifesto.”





Cde Khaya Moyo said the elections were held in a free, fair and credible manner, calling on all participants to respect the will of the people.



