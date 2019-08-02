KUCHENA HAKUNA BATO, SAYS ED

“Ndinoda kutenda mubati we tsvimbo yoruzhara...Kuchena hakuna bato, Zanu pf or MDC must all be clean. Anoenda kwaanoyenda neasingaende vese ngavagare vakachena...Mubiki wedoro ngaachenewo,” said President Mnangagwa leading the clean up campiagn at Ashbrittle Shopping Centre in Mt Pleasant this morning.
|First Lady was in Mabvuku
President @edmnangagwa is leading the #NationalCleanUpExercise today at Ashbrittle Shopping Centre in Mt Pleasant , Harare.
