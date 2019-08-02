Friday, 2 August 2019

KUCHENA HAKUNA BATO, SAYS ED

Friday, August 02, 2019  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

“Ndinoda kutenda mubati we tsvimbo yoruzhara...Kuchena hakuna bato, Zanu pf or MDC must all be clean. Anoenda kwaanoyenda neasingaende vese ngavagare vakachena...Mubiki wedoro ngaachenewo,” said President Mnangagwa leading the clean up campiagn at Ashbrittle Shopping Centre in Mt Pleasant this morning.


First Lady was in Mabvuku





