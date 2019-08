KILLER ZIVHU SUSPENDED

“Charge 1: Disloyalty and treachery by purporting that in your social media chats and your Twitter account that you are organising a meeting between the President … Mnangagwa whom you referred to as ED and …Chamisa the opposition leader, whom you affectionately call CCC (an acronym for Chamisa Chete Chete), which is the opposition slogan. You are therefore denigrating the president and the party Zanu PF.