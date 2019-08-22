KILLER ZIVHU SUSPENDED





The Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu has been suspended by Zanu PF for pushing for President Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa dialogue.





The Daily News reports that Zivhu was pushed out through a letter signed by Ailess Baloyi, the Masvingo provincial district committee chairperson.





“The Zanu PF Masvingo disciplinary committee met on August 8, 2019, and resolved to issue you with a prohibition order, in terms of article 10, section 79, subsection 1 of the Zanu PF constitution, generally and more specifically those contained under article 10, section 75 of the same constitution.





“Charge 1: Disloyalty and treachery by purporting that in your social media chats and your Twitter account that you are organising a meeting between the President … Mnangagwa whom you referred to as ED and …Chamisa the opposition leader, whom you affectionately call CCC (an acronym for Chamisa Chete Chete), which is the opposition slogan. You are therefore denigrating the president and the party Zanu PF.





Charge 2: Gross misconduct by disregarding party principles of communication, which must be done through party structures and the long-standing principles of collective decision making.



