KHUPE : PROTESTS NOT THE ANSWER

“My issue is that you can only resolve issues by sitting around the table and talking to each other. You cannot resolve issues by throwing stones, by burning tyres and by going outthere. But you can only resolve issues by sitting around and discussing issues like we are doing right now (in Polad). If we sit down with them (Government) and they explain to us what is going on, we can also give our input. I’m pretty sure that Government and the President listen to some of the issues that we present to them,” said Dr Khupe.