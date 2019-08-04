HIGH COURT QUASHES BUSINESSMAN'S CONVICTION





A Bulawayo High Court judge has quashed the conviction of a Binga businessman who was jailed for allegedly fishing in the Lake Kariba basin without a permit.





Justice Nokuthula Moyo ruled that Binga magistrate Talent Phiri erred in ordering the four month incarceration of Taurai Marava.





Phiri had also ordered the forfeiture of Marava’s two fishing rigs to the state and had ordered the Zimbabwe Republic Police to auction them while the businessman was in prison.





Marava (46) and two of his rig captains, Dumezweni Munenge (31) and Davie Chagwambala (37) of Zewula village, Chief Siabuwa in Binga and Dumbula village, Chief Mola in Kariba, respectively, pleaded not guilty to the offence, but were convicted by Phiri.





The captains were fined $100 each. Marava accused Phiri and prosecutor Bruce Maphosa of soliciting for a bribe and argued that the magistrate wanted to fix him.





After his release from jail, the businessman filed for a review of the trial proceedings and Justice Moyo ruled in his favour. Standard







