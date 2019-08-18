HIGH COURT CONFIRMS MDC DEMO BAN





The proposed MDC demonstrations which had been scheduled for this Monday in Bulawayo will not go ahead after the High court upheld the prohibition order issued earlier on by the Zimbabwe republic police.

High Court Judge Thompson Mabhikwa upheld the order issued by the police which cited potential violence as the major reason why the law enforcement agents could not guarantee a peaceful demonstration.





Prior to the High Court decision, a Congregation of the Bulawayo community comprising business, the church and residents had filed an urgent chamber application citing previous violent incidents and looting sprees as the reason why they did not want the demonstration to be held.





The Justice Mabhikwa order was granted by consent of both parties. The applicant was represented by Pineas Madzvivire of Joel, Pincus, Conson and Wolhuter Legal practitioners while Advocate Kucaca Phulu of Phulu and Ncube Legal Practitioners represented the first respondent the MDC Allliance.





Violence recently rocked illegal demonstrations in Harare after the opposition MDC refused to adhere to a police and court ruling which barred mass action in the capital.

In January this year looting sprees and violence also characterised the MDC led demonstrations in Bulawayo.





Businesses whose cost is estimated to run into millions of dollars was lost during the opposition led demonstrations with most of the affected business entities yet to recover from the damage caused by the violent protests.