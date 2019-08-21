GROPED ZODWA : THEY CAN TOUCH ME





Zodwa Wabantu's fans are fuming after a video of her being "touched inappropriately" by male fans went viral.





The video, seemingly shared by a fan, shows Zodwa speaking to party-goers while on stage. Dressed in a thong-like dress, close to four men can be seen trying to grab her booty.





Although Zodwa didn't seem bothered by being touched by the men, some fans are spitting fire and have labelled the act "disrespectful".





Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa explained that she was not bothered by being touched by the men, as they were her supporters, who came to see her perform. "They are my fans, there was no abuse whatsoever, and no harm was done."





She added that the people who were commenting on the issue were not at her show and were not supportive of her career. "Those men are the ones who support me, not all these people making noise. I am theirs."



