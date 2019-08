GOVT TO PAY ESKOM $890K EVERY WEEK

She said the Policy seeks to attain the following: “to establish market-oriented measures and regulatory instruments for the development of the renewable energy sector in Zimbabwe; to address the barriers to the uptake of renewable energy in the country; to achieve an installed renewable energy capacity consistent with the country’s projected energy requirements under Vision 2030; to promote investment in the renewable energy sector; to provide the necessary guidelines, incentives, standards, procurement and financing mechanisms for promoting the development of off-grid projects, which have thepotential to increase electricity access in rural areas and to promote the manufacturing of renewable energy equipment in the country as well as local skills development in that regard.”