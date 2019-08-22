skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 22 August 2019
GONYETI ABDUCTION CONDEMNED
Thursday, August 22, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
VIDEO : ZODWA GROPED ON STAGE
Zodwa was groped on stage at a recent show by some of her excited fans. Zodwa is getting fingered live 😲 pic.twitter.com/8bvrjyVIIX ...
GROPED ZODWA : THEY CAN TOUCH ME
Zodwa Wabantu's fans are fuming after a video of her being "touched inappropriately" by male fans went viral. The vide...
TOP PARLY OFFICIAL SACKED OVER MUGABE RESIGNATION LETTER
A SENIOR official in the Parliament of Zimbabwe who was entrusted with the custody of former president Robert Mugabe’s forced resignation ...
FURY OVER DILUTED PETROL
There is an outcry among Zimbabwean motorists over expensive petrol available from local service stations which is giving them far less mi...
MAJONGA DIES
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment