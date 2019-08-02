FOUR STEAL ARMY GUNS





FOUR suspects who allegedly connived to steal an assortment of military guns and training equipment worth over US$60 000 have been arrested and locked up in remand prison.





The stolen weaponry belongs to the Zimbabwe National Army Border Camp Training Principal area in Nyanga.





The four suspects were identified as Beloved Tatenda Kweya (21), Tinashe Joshua Mashingaidze (29), Wellington Million (34) and Happymore Kobwe (32).





The quartet waslast Thursday hauled before Nyanga magistrate Ms Constance Marutya facing theft charges as defined in Section 113 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.





They all pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody to today. Mr Cuthbert Bhosha prosecuted.





Mr Bhosha told the court that on July 25, and at Boarder Camp Training area in Nyanga, the four connived to steal military training equipment from the Zimbabwe National Army.





They fully knew that the equipment belonged to the ZNA. “They stole two military guns, three military tank haul sides, one military tank track and a military break benz. Kweya and Mashingaidze were caught in the act and were arrested immediately as they had also been found in possession of the stolen items. However, Million and Kobwe fled leaving their national identity particulars at the scene,” said Mr Bhosha.



