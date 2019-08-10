FIRST LADY SALUTES SALVATION ARMY





First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has commended churches for complementing Government efforts to foster development through education, health and skills projects that have transformed lives.





Speaking at the Salvation Army Southern Africa Regional Planning Committee (SARPCO) Home League Rally Women’s Conference held in Harare yesterday, the First Lady said churches should be applauded for empowering marginalised members of the society, such as women and girls.





“The Salvation Army in Zimbabwe has been actively involved in the transformation of lives of the ordinary people in many ways. Your church in Zimbabwe has been supportive of Government efforts to provide education through its 35 schools across the country,” she said.





“Salvation Army in Zimbabwe has active membership of 49 000 women and, through various programme, has empowered lives in many ways.





“We have seen the Salvation Army complementing Government efforts in resources and medicines mobilising during the recent Cyclone Idai in which many people in Zimbabwe and Mozambique lost their lives.





“Government, through various ministries as well as independent charity organisations like the Angel of hope foundation, for which I am the patron, is still geared to rebuilding the lives of survivors in Manicaland and continues to rely on the support of churches such as Salvation Army.”





The women’s conference which began on Thursday and ends today, drew women from 10 southern African countries — South Africa, Malawi, Botswana, Mozambique, Madagascar, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and Lesotho.





The First Lady also commended the Salvation Army for empowering African women through their teachings.





“Women development, empowerment and self-reliance are the passion of my heart. I am delighted by the initiative to empower women in such a way. This is a testimony that women in our society should not be over looked anymore and any longer.





“Our society has been biased towards the empowerment of the masculine partners only. The girl child and women have for long been left out in the developmental projects on our continent.





“But surely, the time has come to correct the imbalance and accept that women are equally important in the development of communities, hence should be given the appropriate empowerment to do so. “Such a milestone is attainable and I remain hopeful because such organisations like the Salvation Army have seen the need to empower women in Africa.”





Speaking at the same occasion, Salvation Army Women’s Ministries world president commissioner Rosalie Peddle said the conference was meant to encourage women to live to their full potential.





“We have been here for the three days celebrating our faith, we have been here and singing and thanking our Lord,” she said.





“It has been an honour to come and share with the women of Africa, to encourage them and to share with them; to empower them so that they can be all that God is calling them to be,” she said.





Zimbabwe Territorial Women’s Ministries president commissioner Florence Malabi said the teachings were practical and would go a long way in empowering women.



