FARMER HACKS CHEATING LOVER

A Chiredzi sugar cane farmer is on the run after allegedly hacking to death his long-time girlfriend with a machete following an ugly row over alleged infidelity.

Police in the sugar cane growing town have since launched a manhunt for Brighton Bhasikiti (30) of Hippo Valley Estates, who vanished following the cold-blooded murder of his unnamed 17-year-old lover.

Acting Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa confirmed that police were looking for Bhasikiti of Section 6 in Hippo Valley for the alleged murder of his girlfriend.

He said the incident took place at the farm on August 14, 2019 at around 2am.

“Bhasikiti suspected that his girlfriend was having an affair with another man. At around 2am a misunderstanding arose between the two.