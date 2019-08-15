ED OFF TO TANZANIA





President Mnangagwa will tomorrow join fellow Sadc leaders for the 39th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania this weekend.





The President is also expected to take over the chairmanship of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.





In a statement yesterday, Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Shepherd Gwenzi said the Summit would be held under the theme: “A Conducive Environment for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development, Increased Intra-Regional Trade, and Job Creation.”





“His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will participate at the 39th Ordinary Summit of Sadc Heads of State and Government scheduled to take place in Dar es Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania from 17 to 18 August 2019, at the invitation of the outgoing Chairperson of Sadc, His Excellency Dr Hage G Geingob of the Republic of Namibia and the Executive Secretary of Sadc Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax,” he said.





Mr Gwenzi also said the outgoing Chair of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, Zambian President Edgar Lungu was expected to hand over the chairmanship to President Mnangagwa.





The agenda of the Summit includes receiving the report of the Sadc executive secretary for the period 2018 to 2019 giving an overview of the political and economic developments in the region and the implementation of programmes of regional cooperation and integration among others.





Other items include an update on the regional economic integration particularly the status of the implementation of the Sadc Industrialisation Roadmap that was adopted during Zimbabwe’s chairmanship in 2015.





The Summit will also focus on political and security situation in the region focusing on the Kingdom of Lesotho and emerging issues of terrorism.





It will also review the implementation of the revised Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan, Strategic Indicative Plan for the Organ and other on-going Sadc programmes.



