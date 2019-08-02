ED APPOINTS FOUR AMBASSADORS





President Mnangagwa has appointed four ambassadors, replacing those that have either been recalled or retired.





The announcement was made by Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda in a Government Gazette published yesterday.





Dr Sibanda said the appointments were made in terms of Section 110 (2) (i) and 204 of the Constitution; Amendment Number 20, 2013.





“It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of sections 110(2) (i) and 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No 20) 2013 Act, 2013 appointed Dr Emmanuel Runganga Gumbo as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Sudan,” reads the notice.





Dr Gumbo replaces Ms Hilda Mafudze who had served in Khartoum from the time of the inclusive Government in 2009.





Other appointments include Engineer Jetro Ndlovu who becomes the inaugural ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.





The UAE has pledged to build medical factory as part of a development that will enhance Harare’s health service delivery.





Bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and the UAE have of late been deepened with Abu-Dhabi this week donating medical equipment and surgical supplies to Zimbabwe.





President also appointed Ms Mietani Chauke as ambassador to the Republic of Italy replacing career diplomat, Mr Godfrey Magwenzi.





Air Marshal (Retired) Shebba Shumbayawonda is the new ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt replacing Mr Christopher Mapanga.





Recently, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Sibusiso Moyo highlighted that the Ambassadors designate should play a key role to leap-frog the country from its current challenges.



