skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 24 August 2019
DOUG COLTART DRAGGED TO COURT
Saturday, August 24, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
This brutal Mnangagwa regime will not crush us or dim our vision of a new democratic, tolerant #Zimbabwe . I am grateful that as @DougColtart and his @ARTUZ_teachers clients went to court this morning their spirit is as strong as ever.
Posted in:
VIDEOS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
I HAVE BEEN SLEEPING WITH MY MOTHER FOR TWO YEARS
A businessman from Chiyanga Village under Chief Chireya stunned villagers after confessing that he sleeps with his own mother to boost the...
GROPED ZODWA : THEY CAN TOUCH ME
Zodwa Wabantu's fans are fuming after a video of her being "touched inappropriately" by male fans went viral. The vide...
VIDEO : ZODWA GROPED ON STAGE
Zodwa was groped on stage at a recent show by some of her excited fans. Zodwa is getting fingered live 😲 pic.twitter.com/8bvrjyVIIX ...
KILLER ZIVHU SUSPENDED
The Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu has been suspended by Zanu PF for pushing for President Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamis...
FURY OVER DILUTED PETROL
There is an outcry among Zimbabwean motorists over expensive petrol available from local service stations which is giving them far less mi...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment