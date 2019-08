DEMO : RURAL TEACHERS CHICKEN OUT

Last year when ARTUZ camped at the Finance ministry’s offices making similar demands, the police rounded up the union’s leaders and locked them up. However, Masaraure indicated there is no fear among teachers due to the previous actions by the police. “Out of courtesy we notified the police and they guaranteed the safety of all protesters. At law we are exempted by the Public Order and Security Act in such a protest because it is an internal event. It will be ridiculous to find the police meddling in a labour dispute between an employer and employees,” the ARTUZ president said.