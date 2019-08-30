DAUGHTER STEALS MUM'S R33 000





A 21-year-old Chipinge woman, who connived with her husband to steal thousands of South African Rands and the greenback from her mother, was last week dragged to court on theft charges.





The suspect Sophie Phiri, of Magwede Village under Chief Musikavanhu, appeared before Chipinge magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware last Friday and pleaded guilty to stealing part of the money.





The matter was remanded to September 2 for continuation of trial. Sophie has only admitted to stealing R12 000, US$950 and $260.

She is denying stealing an additional R20 000 as alleged by the State. Ms Sekesai Mayera prosecuted.





Ms Mayera told the court that during the period spanning May 2019 and June 8, 2019, Sophie and Tafadzwa Jenami (her fugitive husband), visited the complainant’s house and had access to her bedroom.





“On the first occasion the couple unlawfully took R12 000 and converted it to their personal use. On the second occasion they stole R20 000 and US$950 from the complainant’s bedroom and vanished.





“The accused would sweep the complainant’s bedroom. “The complainant took her as her child, and did not suspect that she would steal from her.





“The stolen money was being kept in a monarch in the bedroom. The accused was arrested in Rafingora, Chinhoyi while her husband evaded arrest and is now a fugitive from justice,” Ms Mayera said.



