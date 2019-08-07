DAD KILLS BABY OVER NOISE





A one-year-old baby recently died after suffering from injuries sustained three months back when his father strangled and slapped him all over the body for making noise.





TellZim News learnt that, sometime in April this year, Clemency Gurwe of Kanjera village Chief Mazungunye was sitting with his wife, Mitchell Manyangadze in their house at night when the little boy started crying.





Gurwe lifted the baby with one hand and started slapping and strangling him until the boy started bleeding from the nose. Manyangadze wiped the blood from the boy’s nose and went to bed.





The following morning, Manyangadze went to the clinic with the baby where she was advised to report the case to the police.





Gurwe was arrested and was kept on remand until July 26 for attempted murder while the child was referred to Silveira Hospital where he was admitted.





The baby was further referred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where he was discharged days later and put on weekly reviews.



