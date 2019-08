COP'S WIFE FORCES STEP DAUGHTERS TO DRINK DIRTY WATER

The two minors, the court heard, are the ones who carry out all the household chores including washing dishes, clothes, blankets, polishing the floor, cooking as well as washing their younger brother. Mazenge also reportedly starved the children by forcing them to go to school with packets of maputi (popcorn) after foregoing breakfast. At one time, the court also heard that the woman forced the younger girl to clean a hot stove and her hands were burnt. On several occasions, the court heard that the children would be forced to drink two litres of dirty water as punishment for doing wrong.B Metro