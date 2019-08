COPS SAVE THIEVES FROM BAYING MOB

“We would like to commend our police officers on patrol duty who reacted swiftly when this crime occurred. We also want to appreciate that the complainant had secured his motor vehicle by locking all doors as we advise in our campaigns. Police officers are commended for visibility. This ensures that we are able to serve the public effectively. Clients have called for more police visibility and we are serving. We hope to clear other cases with the arrest of these two men on Tuesday,” said Insp Ncube. Chronicle