COP BREAKS WOMAN'S ARM

It is alleged that Brian Mugandi (31), who was in company of three other cops — Mr James Runesu, Mr Luzibo Kasondela and Mr Nkosilathi Khumalo — went to look for Norman Zikhali, an ex-convict, at his ex-wife Ms Sitshengisiwe Sibanda’s (46) house in Old Magwegwe suburb. When the four police officers arrived at Ms Sibanda’s house, the woman told them that she did not know his whereabouts and Mugandi started assaulting her.