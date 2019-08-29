CONVICT SODOMISED OVER FOOD





A 26-year-old convict at Mutimurefu Prison recently appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Dambudzo Malunga for sodomising his fellow prisoner.





Elias Chikomo (26) is being charged of indecent assault as defined in Section 66(1) (a) (ii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 09:23.





It is the State’s case that sometime this year, the accused approached Saul Rimwe (19) of Matimba Village, Chief Ndanga, Zaka who is also an inmate of Mutimurefu Prison in his cell and gave him some food.





Rimwe accepted the food in good faith thinking that Chikomo was just doing him a favour.

Later that day, Chikomo entered Rimwe’s cell and demanded that he pays for the food he ate by allowing him to sodomise him.





Rimwe turned down the demand but Chikomo prickled him with a shoe needle and forcibly sodomised him. Chikomo repeated the offence the following day.





The matter came to light when Rimwe developed some stomach complications and he opened up to a medical personnel at Mutimurefu Prisons.



