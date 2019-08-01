CHIPINGE WHITE FARMER DENIED BAIL





A BID for freedom by a jailed Chipinge white commercial farmer who shot his employee hit a brick wall after he was denied bail.





Joubert Francois Johannes (36) of Lushon Farm was jailed for 2 years last week over the shooting incident.





He recently appeared before senior Chipinge magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware seeking bail.





In denying him bail the magistrate said the accused person was sentenced to an effective 18 months jail term and if released on bail he was likely to abscond.





Mr Nembaware also noted that the accused did not have prospects of success on appeal.





He added that even though the State had consented to bail, the discretion still lies with the court since it is not bound by the consent order.



