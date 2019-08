CHIBAYA REMANDED IN CUSTODY

His lawyer, Obey Shava exposed the State case for its clumsiness, arguing that Chibaya could not be denied bail on a lesser charge of violating provisions under POSA when he was already on bail on a more serious charge of subversion. The State also denied a bail offer from Hon. Chibaya to commit a monetary payment with stringent reporting conditions as well as a pledge not to interfere with State witnesses, who in any case are police officers. Chibaya’s passport is already with the court as part of his reporting conditions for a subversion charge he is already facing and for which he is on bail.