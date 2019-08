CHAMISA IS BEING A FOOL, SAYS MUCHINGURI-KASHIRI

“The Constitution says a person wins an election to be a President by 50% plus one, nothing more or less. Chamisa has to accept defeat. These people are very undemocratic, but a ‘More Disaster Coming (MDC)’ party. Democracy says one has to accept defeat and support the person who won the election and not to fight that person. We urge you to shun the protests organised by the MDC, they are anti-development,” she said. Newsday