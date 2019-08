BYO DEPUTY MAYOR WALKS FREE FROM COURT

“In his evidence, the complainant narrated to the court how he was assaulted and the accused persons denied the charge, saying they only served him with a suspension letter. It is clear and not disputed that the evidence by the two State witnesses was damaging to the State case as they contradicted the complainant’s version. Clearly, their testimonies did not corroborate with the evidence of the complainant, which in itself was not credible and reliable,” he said.