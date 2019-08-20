BROTHER RAPES SISTER (7)





A 21-year-old man from Redcliff has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping his seven-year-old sister.





The accused (who cannot be named to protect the identity of his sibling) but is from Rutendo in Redcliff appeared before Gweru Regional Magistrate sitting at Gokwe magistrates court, Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing one count of rape.





He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 15 years in jail. Mrs Msipa suspended three years of his sentence on condition of good behaviour. He will serve an effective 12 years.





“You’ve been convicted of a serious offence. It was your legal duty to protect her but you abused your authority and turned out to be her abuser. You are a first offender and usually a custodial sentence is the last resort but you decided to dive to the deep end therefore a non-custodial sentence will trivialise a serious offence,” said the magistrate.





It was the State’s case that sometime last year in August, the accused was with the complainant inside the house when he raped her. The complainant went to her aunt’s house after the incident.





The court heard that the complainant’s aunt discovered that she was not walking properly and examined her and observed a discharge between her thighs.





She went on to inform the complainant’s father. The minor’s father asked her what had happened and she revealed that she had been sexually abused by the accused.



