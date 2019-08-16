BOSSO PLAYER AND MANAGER IN FIST FIGHT





HIGHLANDERS’ problem child, Denzel Khumalo, was involved in a fist fight with team manager Vezigama Dlodlo after being fined for allegedly attending training clad in a wrong kit on Wednesday.





The club has now instituted investigations in the matter, although all indications are that the talented but troubled player will be sacked.





Sources close to the incident, which happened soon after training on Wednesday, said captain Ariel Sibanda had a torrid time trying to reason with Khumalo, who went berserk.





“It’s sad really that such a talented boy can ruin his career like this. I don’t think the club will forgive him this time around. I can safely say his romance with Highlanders is all but over,” said a player who also witnessed the sad fracas.





Highlanders’ coach, Mandla Lulu Mpofu, while confirming that an altercation occurred, said he and his assistant Bekithemba Ndlovu as well as goalkeepers’ coach Tembo Chuma had left the training venue when the fight broke out.





He expressed personal disappointment at Khumalo’s behaviour, saying he had intended to give him a chance in the first team.





“It’s something that happened after we had left, but I think disciplinary proceedings will be taken and it’s something that is still internal. An official statement will be issued in due course,” said Mpofu.





Asked on the progress Khumalo had made regarding his fitness levels, Mpofu said while there was progress, the pace was not encouraging.





“He was coming up, maybe little progress of course. I played him in the last 15 minutes on Wednesday when we played Chapungu. I know he found it difficult, but I think as much as I wanted him to be back as quickly as possible, he had made little progress in terms of fitness. The young man is just unfortunate and we really are disappointed as a club and as a team. I was really keen to give him a chance, he is such a talented boy,” said Mpofu.





Highlanders’ public relations manager, Ronald Moyo said the club’s disciplinary committee will look into the matter and come up with a verdict.



