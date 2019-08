BOOZE KILLS MAN

Wonder later informed the deceased’s sister Hildah Chindondondo of Nhera VillageMutasa as well as the ZRP Mutasa DC at around 01.00Hrs the following day. The Police led by Sergeant Bvumai Rushwayaattended the scene and found Maxwell alive. Onbeing interviewed, the deceased said nothing had been done on him but the police noted that the deceased was very drunk and had dust all over his body. During that time the deceased’s sister Hildah also interviewed the deceased but he still maintained that nothing had been done on him.