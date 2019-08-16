Friday, 16 August 2019

ATTEMPT TO ARREST MPHOKO FAILS

Friday, August 16, 2019


There has been attempt to arrest former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko at his home today. Cops turned up without an arrest warrant and Mphoko's female relatives put up resistance until the two cops left.

