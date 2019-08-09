76 SOLDIERS GET NEW HOUSES





SEVENTY-six members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) received keys to their newly-constructed houses in Madziwa recently, which were built through the ZDF Benefit Fund.





Speaking at the handover ceremony, ZDF Benefit Fund chairperson Major-General Paul Chima said the houses would change the lives of the beneficiaries.





“The construction of these houses is meant to spur development by improving social and economic conditions,” he said.





“The ZDF Benefit Fund, since its inception way back in 1988, has been fulfilling one of United Nations driven mandate for provision of housing for all.”





Beneficiaries, who spoke to NewsDay, expressed their joy after waiting for many years for their dream to come true.





“I could hardly wait for this day after waiting for three years. This is a dream come true for me considering the hustle faced when building a house. Now I

know my family is secure,” an ecstatic Freedom Musona said.









Another soldier, Tinashe Nyado, said: “I am on cloud nine. At least my family has a place to live. This is a very big achievement in my life. I am so happy.”





The ZDF Benefit Fund also donated a house to an eight-year-old orphan, Maxwell Chirambira, who was living with his uncle Luxmore Chiveve in a squalid grass thatched hut.



