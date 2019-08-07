600 FOREIGNERS ARRESTED IN JOBURG RAIDS

Gauteng premier David Makhura has confirmed that at least 600 people were taken in by police on Wednesday to verify whether they are in the country legally.





They were arrested in the Joburg CBD during a search operation. Firearms and counterfeit goods were among the items recovered in various buildings.





“So far over 600 undocumented foreign nationals have been taken in for verification of status in the country and criminal records,” tweeted Makhura.





"Six rifles, six pistols, four shotguns and hundreds of [rounds of] various ammunition [have been] seized. Large consignment of counterfeit goods [has been] found in different buildings."





Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters earlier said police were conducting a raid after closing off Von Wielligh and Rahima Moosa Streets. "We are raiding the buildings. We are confiscating counterfeit goods. We also arrested undocumented foreign nationals," she said.





The search operation was joined by various law enforcement authorities, among them police minister Bheki Cele and Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba.





We have locked down the Johannesburg CBD where we have recovered 7 machine guns and made several arrests of undocumented individuals during the #OkaeMolao operation currently underway.





The raids come after a crowd of people attacked police with bricks and stones in retaliation to a crackdown on the sale of counterfeit goods in the city last week.



