30 SHOTS FIRED AT MY HOUSE : MDC MP

We think that by first attacking the water tank they wanted us to come outside the house so they could shoot us directly, our saving grace was that the gates were locked and there was no way they could beseech them. I know this is the work of evil people who target politicians who are just doing their job which is to bring prosperity to Zimbabwe. I am not shaken by such cowardice, I rather feel sorry for those who are sent to do this. I will remain on the side of peace loving Zimbabweans and i will not stop to hold this government to account. I am determined to continue doing my job and representing the people i serve with due diligence.