ZODWA TORCHES GAY STORM

She said :“Gay people are naughty. Name a gay person in the industry who has never fought with a girl. They are convinced that they have a vagina, they have a penis. We have vaginas. We accommodate you guys so that you feel that you get to wear makeup. When we talk about me, you’ll get a chance too.”
A campaign has since been started to have her show cancelled.
Is Zodwa WaBantu's homophobia and transphobia gonna remain unchecked? pic.twitter.com/e8PGjS4KLR— House of Zonke (@Moosa_Kaula) July 7, 2019
