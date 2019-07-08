Monday, 8 July 2019

ZODWA TORCHES GAY STORM

Monday, July 08, 2019  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

 Zodwa Wabantu has been attacked for her comments about gay people.
She said :“Gay people are naughty. Name a gay person in the industry who has never fought with a girl. They are convinced that they have a vagina, they have a penis. We have vaginas. We accommodate you guys so that you feel that you get to wear makeup. When we talk about me, you’ll get a chance too.”
A campaign has since been started to have her show cancelled.

Posted in:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

 