ZIMBABWEAN DRUG MULE DENIED BAIL IN SA





A BID for freedom by a 38-year-old Zimbabwean woman who was arrested in South Africa for smuggling drugs worth R2 million via Beitbridge Border Post has hit a snag.





Mavis Busisiwe Thandeka, who is believed to be part of a racket moving illicit drugs across the borders, was denied bail at Musina Magistrate Court following her arrest on May 11 at around 6AM.





Initially the case was being handled by South African Police Services detectives but investigations were recently taken over by the neighbouring country’s specialised crime unit, the Hawks.

Hawks spokesperson for Limpopo Province Captain Matimba Maluleke said Thandeka had been further remanded in custody to August 5 pending trial.





“It is alleged that on Sunday (11 May) at around 0600hrs, our members were performing their normal duties at the Beitbridge Port of Entry in the Musina policing area when they searched the luggage belonging to a 38-year-old woman.





“During the search, police found 15xCrystal meth drugs with the estimated street value of over R2 million. Preliminary investigations revealed that this woman was travelling from Harare in Zimbabwe to South Africa,” said Capt Maluleke.





The smuggling of drugs and explosives between Zimbabwe and South Africa’s boundary line has been on the increase.





Over 40 people were arrested between 2015 and 2017 for smuggling between the two countries.





In 2015 two women from Bulawayo aged 41 and 23 were fined R20 000 each for smuggling 180 detonators into the neighbouring country.





The other group of 14 men was intercepted in July 2014 at an illegal entry point along the Limpopo River carrying detonators worth R350 000.



