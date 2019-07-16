ZHAKATA CANCELS GIG FOR CHURCH





ZORA music star Leonard “Karikoga” Zhakata last Friday cancelled this gig at last minute, leaving fans stranded. Zhakata was billed to perform at City Sports Bar, but aborted the show on the 11th hour with reports that he failed to agree with management at the joint over payments.





The “Mugove” singer was quick refute reports saying he had another commitment at church.





Zhakata said he communicated with City Sports Bar’s management hours before the show informing them that he was no longer able to perform at the show.





“I had another event at church on that day,” he said. Zhakata is a bona fide congregant at Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa’s United Families International Church.





The “Mugove” hit-maker said he also told them that he would cater for all the expenses that were incurred in the build-up to the show.





“I communicated with them and told them that I had other commitments that were clashing with their event.





“I have never heard of any clashes between my team and those at City Sports Bar. I am sure they understood my position as I also indicated to them that I was going to cater for the expenses that were incurred in preparation of the show,” he said.





Zhakata said he was planning to meet management at City Sports Bar to discuss over the matter.





Although he could not be drawn into revealing much, entertainment manager at City Sports Bar Yasin Dala said Zhakata had family commitments.





“Zhakata had some family problems,” said Yasin.



