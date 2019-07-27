ZERO CHANCE : BILLIAT RETURN TO SUNDOWNS





Kaizer Chiefs communication manager Vina Maphosa says there is virtually zero chance of Khama Billiat making a return to Mamelodi Sundowns.





Billiat joined Chiefs at the start of 2018/19 and enjoyed a good season individually as he hit double figures in all competitions.





Following a good Africa Cup of Nations tournament with Zimbabwe, the 28-year-old has been the subject of intense media speculation regarding a move away from Naturena.





Raja Casablanca are said to have expressed interest in his services whereas Angola's Petro Atletico have also reportedly ready to make a huge offer to snap him up.





Nonetheless, recently reports emerged that Sundowns were keenly interested in bringing the forward back to Chloorkop.





Nonetheless, Maphosa has rubbished the claims and says the Amakhosi ace is staying put at Naturena.





He told KickOff: "No, no, no Billiat is not going anywhere my man, he is Chiefs property, and we are not negotiating with Sundowns for Billiat my man. That's how it is, nothing more.



