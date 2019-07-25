ZANU PF PICKS MGUNI'S WIDOW TO FIGHT FOR MANGWE SEAT





The ZANU-PF Politburo yesterday extensively discussed the forthcoming by-elections in Lupane East, Glen View South and Mangwe constituencies in which the revolutionary party is eyeing resounding victories.





Speaking at a Press briefing after the 331st Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare yesterday, ZANU-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the Politburo recommended party members to follow laid down procedures during selection of candidates.





“There are a few by-elections coming and the Politburo virtually discussed details of each of them. The proper procedure was emphasised by the Politburo in terms of selecting candidates to represent the party in every primary election and these must be in terms of the rules and regulations governing the conduct of primary elections,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.





“Where there is no consensus, primary elections must be held without fail. The rules and regulations are very detailed and very clear and must be followed. Due to time constraints to hold primary elections in Mangwe constituency, (as) nominations are only the day after tomorrow (Friday), after extensive debate, the Politburo has allowed the selection of Cde Hlalani Mguni to represent Mangwe constituency.”





Cde Mguni is the widow of the late MP, Cde Obedingwa Mguni.





Cde Khaya Moyo said ZANU-PF Matabeleland South province has resolved to select her to represent the party in Mangwe in the upcoming by-election.





President Mnangagwa has set September 7 as the day for National Assembly by-elections in Mangwe, Matabeleland South and Glen View South in Harare. The seats fell vacant following the deaths of Cde Mguni of Zanu-PF (Mangwe) and MDC-Alliance’s Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java (Glen View South).





Cde Khaya Moyo said Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, the principal of the Chitepo School of Ideology, also gave a detailed report on the activities of the school including recruitment of staff.





“There are a number of projects in the pipeline to be pursued by the school. Zanu-PF secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Cde Mike Bimha as chairman of staff recruitment, gave a detailed report on candidates interviewed as lecturers of the Chitepo School of Ideology as well as others for other departments that is economics and business, security and social services, media and communication and business development and liaison,” he said.





The Politburo also discussed extensively on the preparations for former liberation movements summit scheduled for Victoria Falls in September this year.





“The secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu briefed the Politburo on preparations for the former liberation movements summit to be held in Victoria Falls sometime in September this year. Details will be given as the preparations unfold including the theme of the summit.



