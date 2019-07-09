ZANU PF BEGINS FIGHT FOR LUPANE EAST





Thousands of Zanu-PF supporters in Matabeleland North Province are expected to converge at Gomoza Shopping Centre today for the launch of the Lupane East by-election campaign rally, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu has said.





The seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu-PF parliamentarian Cde Sithembiso Gumbo on April 5 at United Bulawayo Hospitals from injuries sustained in a road traffic accident.





President Mnangagwa has set August 3 as the day for the by-election and the ruling party is keen to retain the seat.





Nine candidates are vying for the seat, with Cde Mbongeni Dube of Zanu-PF and Dalumuzi Khumalo of MDC-Alliance seen as the major contenders.





Other parties participating in the poll are; ZAPU, National Action Party, National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), National Patriotic Front, MDC-T and the Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) party.





Cde Mpofu said the event will be graced by Zanu-PF Politburo members led by the party’s national Political Commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda and some senior party members from Matabeleland North province.





“As Zanu-PF, we are going to launch the campaign for our Lupane East by-election which is at the heart of Matabeleland North province, following the passing on of our Member of Parliament Cde Gumbo,” said Cde Mpofu.



