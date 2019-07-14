WOMAN KILLS LOVER OVER SEX, FLEES





A FUGITIVE woman from Zvishavane who has been on the run for two years after she allegedly fatally stabbed her boyfriend in an argument over sexual intercourse has appeared in court facing one count of murder.





Moreblessing Tarusenga of Highlands suburb in Zvishavane who was 25 years old at the time the murder was committed, appeared before Zvishavane Magistrate Mr Shepherd Munjanja charged with the murder of her boyfriend James Mashwaya who was a businessman.





Tarusenga was not asked to plead and Magistrate Munjanja advised her to apply for bail at The High Court.

She was remanded in custody to July 25. Prosecuting Mr Tinashe Maponde told the court that on the fateful day, Tarusenga had an argument with Mashwaya over sex.





“On October 25 in 2017, the accused had a misunderstanding over sexual intercourse with her boyfriend who is now deceased.





Tarusenga, who was Mashwaya’s girlfriend following the death of his wife wanted to have sexual intercourse with the deceased but was turned down, as Mashwaya indicated that he was tired as he was coming from work,” said Mr Maponde.





The court heard that Tarusenga accused Mashwaya of sleeping with other women.





“Tarusenga accused her boyfriend of cheating on her with other women saying it was the reason why he couldn’t have sex with her.





This did not go down well with Mashwaya and the two had a misunderstanding,” he said.





Mr Maponde said a heated argument arose between the two and the accused took a scissors and stabbed the deceased once on the left side of the neck and he bled profusely.





Mashwaya staggered out of the room and fell about 10 metres away from their house and died on the spot. A report was made to the police leading to Tarusenga’a arrest.



