WOMAN DEMANDS $1 500 MAINTENANCE FROM VENDOR

A CITY woman has demanded $1 500 from her ex-husband as maintenance for their minor child.

Mitchell Majoja made the claim at Harare Civil Court yesterday against Wishell Katsatse, who she accused of neglecting their 11-month old child.

“He sells a variety of vegetables and he gets a lot of money but he is not looking after his child. 

“He gets more than $3000. “I told him that l am not able to stay with him because he is married to another woman,” she said.

She told the court that she was also a vendor earning $70 per month which was not enough.

Katsatse was offering $40. H Metro

