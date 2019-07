WIDOW FIGHTS IN-LAWS OVER FARM

“I am the applicant in this matter and the respondents are my brothers-in-law, namely Enock Mukambo and Enos Nemadziwa. The respondents are taking over fields which I acquired from my in-laws when I married into their family. The respondents insult and shout at me using degrading words and are very determined to eliminate me and take over my properties, hence I fear of what might happen to me. I am, therefore, applying for a peace order,” Munaka submitted.