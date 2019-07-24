WHY CHIDZAMBWA QUIT





SUNDAY CHIDZAMBWA ended his latest spell as Warriors coach after picking information his technical team was set to be axed soon after completing their CHAN assignment against Mauritius.





The veteran gaffer threw in the towel just days after agreeing a new deal to take charge of the Warriors.





After taking the squad through their paces at their training session at the Yadah Hotel complex yesterday, Chidzambwa was initially set to meet the ZIFA leadership at 2pm to discuss his concerns.





The meeting was then moved to 3pm before it was moved again to the evening, yesterday, but Chidzambwa decided it was time to move on.

He had drafted his resignation letter, earlier in the day, which he wanted to show to the ZIFA bosses at the meeting where he had also planned to air his grievances.





The first signs that everything wasn’t as it seemed, in the Warriors camp, emerged when Chidzambwa told The Herald on Monday that he was reluctant to discuss the absence of in-form CAPS United midfielder, Joel ‘‘Josta’’ Ngodzo, in his 32-man squad.





“I am told the players should be getting into camp (today),” said Chidzambwa. Unfortunately, I cannot comment any further at the moment because so many things are happening.





“For now, you can talk to either the team manager or the people at ZIFA.’’

Ngodzo had been drafted into the squad but it turned out he had no valid passport when he turned up for training yesterday and the coaches had no option but to drop him from the travelling party.





The Warriors are due to start their 2020 CHAN qualifiers with an away date against Mauritius on Sunday. The reverse fixture is set for Barbourfields a week later. Team manager, Wellington Mpandare, said he had been advised by his employers at ZIFA that media communication now has to come from the association’s offices and officials.





“This letter serves to notify you of my decision to resign from the position of coach of the Zimbabwe men’s national football team with immediate effect,” Chidzambwa wrote to the ZIFA president Felton Kamambo yesterday.





“My last day at work will be the 24th of July 2019 (yesterday). I wish to convey my profound gratitude to the Association for the time that I have served as the national team coach.’’





ZIFA yesterday said they had accepted Chidzambwa’s resignation. Xolisani Gwesela, the ZIFA communications manager, said they had not anticipated the move by the veteran coach who has worked with the team in the last two years and helping them win the COSAFA Cup a record sixth time and also guided the side to the 2019 AFCON finals.





Gwesela also said Chidzambwa’s assistant Rahman Gumbo, assisted by Lloyd Mutasa, will take charge of the team in Mauritius this weekend.





“It is with a deep sense of shock that we have received the untimely resignation of Sunday Marimo Chidzambwa from the position of Head Coach of the Men A team, the Warriors, at a precarious time, when the nation and team needed his wise counsel.





“Mr Chidzambwa notified the secretariat of his resignation this afternoon and ZIFA has accepted his decision. ZIFA is grateful to Mr Chidzambwa for diligently availing his services and wish him well in his upcoming endeavours and trust he remains available whenever we seek his wise counsel.





“The Technical Development Committee will urgently review the matter in order to craft a long-term solution to the void left by Mhofu.





“In the interim, Rahman Gumbo, assisted by Lloyd Mtasa, will lead the technical team for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) assignment against Mauritius.





“We call upon the football family to rally behind the interim technical team as we continue repositioning our game,” said Gwesela.





The Warriors are set to leave for Mauritius early today via South Africa. They are expected on the Indian Ocean island nation late afternoon.



