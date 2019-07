WHAT SURPRISED ME AS FINANCE MINISTER

MN: No, this was not a panic move and so on the 1st of October we separated the accounts as you recall and in January, we did a quasi-currency reform in the form of the fuel price and, of course, the reaction was, I would say interesting and then, on the 20th of February we introduced the interbank market exchange rate and formally abandoned the fixed exchange rate of 1:1 and on the 24th of June we introduced the domestic currency.