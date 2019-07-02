WE WILL NOT ALLOW ED TO STAY UNTIL 2023, SAYS CHAMISA





Zimbabwe’s economic crisis has potential to breed instability in the country and needs urgent redress, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has said.





Chamisa, mandated by the MDC congress in May to find lasting solutions to the crisis unfolding in the country through a multi-sectorial approach, said the main challenge facing Zimbabwe was a lack of leadership.





“Zimbabwe faces an extraordinary, unprecedented and multifaceted crisis, a political crisis upon an election dispute birthing a shortage of everything, unprecedented challenges called

for an unprecedented response and extraordinary disposition,” Chamisa told NewsDay.





“We have serious shortages in the country, shortages of fuel, power, basics like bread, shortages of jobs, but the biggest shortage we have is of leadership, we do not have a leadership that can deal with these problems and turn them into our strengths, that is the leadership we need right now.”





Chamisa said there was need for urgency in dealing with the problems confronting the country.





“We must confront our challenges with urgency because we can’t stay any day longer in this crisis. There must be urgency at your work place, there must be urgency in your home, in your kitchen, this is no way for a nation to live, the people of Zimbabwe deserve better,” he said.





Chamisa has declared that his MDC would not allow Zanu PF leader and President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stay up to 2023 at the helm of leadership, accusing the party and its leader of having stolen the July 2018 presidential election, leading to a legitimacy crisis.





The MDC believes the only escape route from the crisis was through a politically-negotiated settlement which will result in a comprehensive package of electoral reforms, establishment

of a transitional government and the exit from power by Zanu PF before a new election can be conducted.





Zanu PF has responded saying it has solutions to the economic crisis and the recent introduction of the Zimdollar was part of the plan to resolve the crisis.



